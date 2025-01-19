WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Worcester are used to high snow totals when winter weather moves through and many were gearing up Sunday ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring up to 9 inches of snow to the area.

The rain was switching over to snow around 6 p.m. with a dusting already accumulating on streets and sidewalks .

Residents could be seen getting salt, shovels, winter gear, and other winter essentials.

A winter parking ban is set to go into effect Monday morning as crews work to clear the roadways.

