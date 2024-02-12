WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester residents were hitting the supermarket late Sunday night, many of whom said they were getting the necessary supplies for another round of snow.

With a storm system roaring toward the region that’s expected to dump up to a foot of snow in Worcester County, residents who spoke to 7NEWS said they’ll be ready for whatever Mother Nature dishes out.

“I’ve been in New England most of my life, so I don’t get too excited about the snow, I just deal with it,” one man said.

Another predicted that schools would be cancelled, considering the storm is expected to intensify Tuesday morning.

