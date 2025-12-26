WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’ve been outside, you know it’s cold out.

People are gearing up for some possible winter weather Friday night into Saturday morning.

“A little bit of salt; I depleted my supplies over the last couple of ice storms, or collections of ice that we got. So just stocking up,” Dan Lettiere said, of Worcester. “Gotta make sure those kids can get back to school in January.”

“I always like snow,” Craig Haynes said, of Worcester. “Can’t live in New England and not like snow.”

While snow is a welcome sight for some, it could throw a wrench in any holiday travel plans.

“Even just a dusting of snow on the road can lead to concerns about safety and make driving just that much more challenging,” Mark Schieldrop said, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Schieldrop said the day after Christmas is expected to be one of the busiest return travel days with traffic likely through the evening.

It’s really important that folks – if they’re driving in those conditions – slow it down a little bit, give themselves additional time to get where they’re going and if folks wake up on, say, Saturday morning, and there’s a little bit of snow on the roadway, give those crews some time to get the roads cleared and treated before you head out,” Schieldrop said.

