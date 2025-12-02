WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - ‘Tis the season for the snow to begin and for everyone to determine whether it’s naughty or nice.

“It’s the holiday season. Who doesn’t love snow!” Louis Cotto said, a snow plow driver.

Kids sure love it, especially when school is canceled. There may not be a lot of snow, but enough to pull the sleds out.

The slushy mess made for dangerous driving on Worcester’s hilly streets.

Drivers and people shoveling were definitely not calling this weather nice.

“I’ll tell you right now it’s pretty naughty, so, [it] just never ends,” Tyler Marshall said, who spent his day shoveling.

Only an inch or two fell before the snow turned to rain, acting as a tease of what’s to come.

