WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A BBQ restaurant in Worcester is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say distracted employees before swiping the staff’s tip jar.

Social media accounts for B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ on Park Avenue published several photos and a video of the individual Sunday night.

In them, a man with brown hair and a blue, long-sleeved shirt can be seen interacting with employees before grabbing the tip jar and moving towards the door.

“At 6:45 Sunday night this tool bag decided he would distract our hard working staff to steal all the tips our generous guest left for their hard work,” the restaurant’s post stated. “I know our followers will share this post to help us track him down.”

Officials with the Worcester Police Department confirmed they were involved in the case and that the man seen in the images was wanted for questioning.

