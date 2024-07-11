WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A road in Worcester is expected to remain closed for up to one week after a broken water main triggered a partial road collapse Monday, officials announced.

The incident happened on Monday when an 8-inch water main ruptured near the intersection of Heard Street and Stafford Street.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, city officials said the broken water main “severely undermined” Heard Street near a railroad bridge in the area. A guardrail was left dangling off the side of the road and debris spilled onto nearby railroad tracks.

In their latest update, Worcester officials said no customers were without water. Inspectors determined the railroad bridge was not structurally compromised and officials said railroad freight operator CSX had resumed normal operations.

Though the bridge was deemed safe, Monday’s collapse still took with it a sizable portion of Heard Street itself.

Officials said Heard Street remained closed to traffic between Stafford Street and Genesee Street, as a result. Pedestrian access was limited to one side of Heard Street along the railroad bridge.

As crews eye repairs, Worcester officials said city staff had been working with state Department of Transportation bridge officials and a contractor “to agree on the scope and method of repair of the roadway.”

“Once approval has been received, the contractor will commence work,” officials said.

Worcester officials said crews will repair the broken water main as part of their repair project.

Officials did not provide a more specific timeline for the work ahead, only saying, “It is expected to take up to a week to complete the repairs and open the roadway to traffic once again.”

