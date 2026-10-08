WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester School Committee will consider banning smart glasses in its public schools facilities, as the new trending technology continues to gain popularity.

Worcester School Committee Vice Chair Molly McCullough is recommending that the school district change its policies to ban the use of the glasses. She said the action comes after discussions with school staff, who said students can use the glasses to access artificial intelligence programs and other tools online to cheat, as well as allow students to secretly record one another.

“I just think, you know, we are in a time where there’s a lot of technology that is evolving very rapidly. It’s important to stay current with technology,” McCullough said. “I think that teachers have a tremendous amount of responsibility on them, I think we know that when students get into our schools that it’s a lot more than education that they’re receiving behind those doors. They’re receiving support of all different kinds in the buildings.”

Some parents told 7NEWS they are on board with the proposal.

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s a new technology and it’s something we as a society haven’t quite figured out what the use is, when it’s appropriate to use, when it’s not appropriate to use, so I think it’s not a bad idea to be conservative,” one parent said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be all that prevalent. First off, they’re very expensive,” another parent said.

McCullough said there has been no documented incidents so far, and exceptions would be made for medical needs or disabilities.

“I really do find that it has to be a balance,” she said. “I’m definitely a proponent of technology, but the responsible usage of it, and we’ve had a lot of conversations in Worcester about technology, especially with our younger learners and how that impacts them.”

The proposal will be brought before the School Committee during a meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to be rerferred to a sub-committee. McCullough said the process could take a few months, but would take effect immediately if passed.

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