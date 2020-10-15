WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester School Committee is slated to discuss a proposal to transition from remote learning to a hybrid model next month.

The proposal suggests some students return to a mix of in-person and remote learning beginning on Nov. 16.

This comes as the city remains high-risk for the coronavirus, with an average daily case rate greater than 8 per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

The school committee meeting will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A full agenda for the meeting can be found here.

