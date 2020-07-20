Worcester school officials lay out plans for reopening in the fall

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Public Schools held a community virtual meeting Monday to lay out their preliminary plans for reopening in the fall.

Officials are focusing on a hybrid model of face-to-face learning combined with online instruction, at the recommendation of the school committee.

One option school officials are exploring includes a 50 percent rotation where students would attend school in person two days a week and the other three would be online.

Another plan would allow only a third of the school population in the building at one time.

Everyone would be required to wear masks and practice social distancing of at least three to six feet when inside school buildings.

Though many parents voice their concerns that appropriate social distancing would not be feasible in many day-to-day situations.

A plan was also presented for the disinfecting of schools and buses.

“Busses will be cleaned in between individual trips and at the end of the day will undergo a thorough clean,” Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brian Allen said.

According to the proposal, students will be issued a device for online learning along with internet hotspots as needed.

School officials said that students will not be required to participate in temperature checks or to undergo COVID-19 screenings.

As part of their plan, they said Personal Protective Equipment would be made available to all schools.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)