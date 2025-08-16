WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Worcester has unveiled a new mural as a touching tribute to a former student and her mother who were killed in a shooting last year.

The mural at The Columbus Park School is located on the side of the school building adjacent to the playground and features Zella Nuñez and her mother, Chasity, who were both killed in March 2024 when two men opened fire on their parked vehicle. Zella, 11, was a sixth-grade student at Columbus Park at the time of the shooting.

She was described as a very sweet, thoughtful and smart young lady who was wise beyond her years. Chasity Nuñez, 27, was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and worked for MIT Health.

Two suspects, Dejan D. Belnavis and Karel Mangual, were arrested in connection with the shooting and were charged with two counts of murder. Their court cases are ongoing.

The mural was painted by Chad Fandel, a New Jersey-based artist who said this is his first mural in Massachusetts.

