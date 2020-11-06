WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Public schools in Worcester are delaying the start of in-person classes until Jan. 25 amid rising COVID-19 cases across the city and state, under a plan approved Thursday.

The state’s second-largest district was planning to allow high needs students and vocational students to return to in-person classes on Nov. 16, but the district’s governing body postponed that date at its Thursday meeting, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

Other students were previously expected to return in January or February. The district’s superintendent said officials will set a new return date during the first week of December.

The move to postpone was a “touch decision,” said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, chairman of the district’s School Committee. School officials cited rising cases of COVID-19 and a delay in the installation of devices to help kill airborne viruses in school buildings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)