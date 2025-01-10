WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of spray painting another man in the face in Worcester City Hall last November appeared in court Friday.

John Piccolo is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim in the case.

“This is the very beginning of justice, hopefully,” said David Webb, the victim in this case.”[He’s] obviously a very angry man who wants to stop public speech… The PTSD is not gone, I don’t know what people expect… And I am going to be running for local office. I already was going to, but now preventing violence in Worcester is going to be one of the main points.”

Piccolo is set to reappear in court in March.

