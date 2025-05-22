WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators disrupted Wednesday night’s state of the city address in Worcester in the wake of chaotic ICE arrests there.

People chanting “ICE off our streets” interrupted the city manager numerous times throughout his speech.

Protesters were escorted out of the event.

The chants were likely in reference to the ICE arrest of a woman on Eureka Street earlier this month, during which a teen was also arrested for interfering.

That incident sparked protests in the city; the city manager signed an executive order outlining how police should interact with ICE agents.

