WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A street sign in Worcester was unveiled to pay tribute to Harris Wolobah, who died from the “One Chip Challenge” in September of 2023.

“Harris Thompson Wolobah Way” was unveiled on Tuesday to honor Wolobah’s memory.

Wolobah was a student at Doherty Memorial High School who played basketball and was an active member in his community.

An autopsy revealed an enlarged heart was a factor in Wolobah’s death.

Wolobah’s mother said the placement of the street is significant.

“It is more than just pavement, it is his path,” said Lois Wolobah’s, Harris’ mother. “You see, Harris loved this place. He came to the YMCA every day. Not just to work out, but to push himself to grow and to find peace.”

The one chip challenge was intended for adults and was officially discontinued after too many teenagers took part in it.

