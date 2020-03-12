Police arrest Worcester teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to a school in Worcester on Thursday.

Members of the Worcester Police Department Gang Unit were called to the Gerald Creamer Center day school around 10 a.m. to speak to a student regarding a firearms investigation, according to Worcester.

The teen was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his waistband, prompting the execution of a search warrant at his St. Louis Street home.

The teen is facing a number of firearms charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm on school grounds.

