Worcester to honor firefighter who died after saving crew members in house fire 1 year ago

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Worcester is set to honor a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty one year ago.

A virtual ceremony is set to be held at 4 p.m. in memory of Lt. Jason Menard.

Menard died from injuries suffered while battling a house fire after helping two crew members escape the flames.

“Lt. Menard, a true leader to his brothers and sisters at WFD,” the Worcester Fire Department wrote on Twitter. “Time may pass, but the impact of his sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve.”

The ceremony will be closed to the public but can be watched here.

