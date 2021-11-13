WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester residents and city officials will gather Saturday to pay tribute to fallen fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died after saving his crew from a four-alarm blaze two years ago.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of Menard’s death.

He died in November 2019 while “heroically and selflessly” saved his crew from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a home hours before he was supposed to leave on a Disney vacation with his family.

He pushed a fellow firefighter to safety as flames took over the third floor of the home.

Menard was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during the annual Firefighter of the Year Award ceremony in March 2021.

Menard, who had served on the Worcester Fire Department since 2010, left behind a wife and three children.

Saturday’s tribute will include a procession from the College of the Holy Cross soccer field to the fire station where Menard served, a ceremony with remarks from city officials, a bell ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.

