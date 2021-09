WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester’s indoor mask mandate is set to begin Monday.

All people 5 and older will have to wear a mask inside public buildings.

A little more than half the people in Worcester are fully vaccinated, and officials said they want to add an extra layer of protection.

