WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Worcester City Council’s approval of the Pawtucket Red Sox move will be celebrated Monday evening.

Legends of the Boston Red Sox baseball club and current PawSox players will gather at the Worcester Common Oval at 5 p.m. for a public event.

This comes after the City Council approved a proposal and financing plan negotiated by City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. by a 9-1 margin last Wednesday.

The council also gave initial approval to loan orders totaling more than $100 million for the construction of a 10,000-seat ballpark that will be the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate beginning with the 2021 season.

Councilor At-Large Kathleen Toomey called the team’s move a “dream come true.”

Councilor-at-Large Konstantina Lukes cast the lone vote in opposition, saying she did not feel the council had enough information to take a vote at this time.

PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino thanked the council.

