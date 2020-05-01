Worcester Together Face Mask Challenge raising money for COVID-19 fund

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has started a face mask challenge to raise awareness and to also raise funds for the city’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Jaime Sullivan said he was inspired by the viral Ice Bucket Challenge to create the Worcester Together Face Mask Challenge, which has raised over $13,000 from Sullivan’s friends and strangers in just one week.

The challenge requires a person to take a selfie while wearing a face mask. They then challenge up to three of their friends to do the same.

The selfies are all posted to social media as a way to remind people to wear a mask while in public and to get more in the community involved.

Those participating in the challenge are also asked to donate to the fund and tag others to do the same.

The fund, which is run by the United Way and Greater Worcester Community Foundation, helps finance medical supplies for front line workers and personal protective gear for those who can’t afford it.

“We’re trying to raise awareness that anytime you go out in public you should be wearing a mask just because it protects everyone,” Sullivan said.

“It’s a very anxious time … we wanted to do something that hopefully is a little more positive and uplifting for people, and helps people feel like they’re actually contributing to helping solve the problem,” he said.

