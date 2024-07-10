WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The center platform at Worcester Union Station is back open after undergoing some massive upgrades.

The MBTA said the new platform is more accessible and it has increased safety and station capacity.

Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll said it is just the start of the transit improvement.

“We’re committed to building on this progress, think of this as a step in a plan to ensure we have safe reliable transit across this state,” Driscoll said. “Getting people where they want to go, when they want to get there, safe, reliable, accessible way is key to the success of the Commonwealth.”

Officials said these improvements could help make an east-west rail across the state a reality.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)