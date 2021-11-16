NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman admitted to accidentally firing her gun at the floor while digging through her purse in the Walmart checkout line Monday.

Officers were called to the Otis Street Walmart shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of the accidental misfiring, according to a release issued by the department.

The “projectile” was recovered on the floor and no one was hurt.

The 31-year-old woman surrendered her 9mm handgun, ammunition, purse and her license to carry to police.

Investigators notified the state because the woman had a toddler with her at the time.

She is facing a charge for firing a gun within 500 feet of an occupied building.

No further details were released.

