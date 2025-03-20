WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video from Monday afternoon shows the moment police caught up with a 43-year-old Worcester woman who, investigators say, stole a car.

The woman then drove out in a busy intersection at Harding Street and Quinsigamond Avenue to make a run for it.

A pursuit quickly followed and police ultimately arrested her.

Police say it all started less than a mile away on Sterling Street around 4:30 p.m.

A woman told police she left her car running to pick up her child, and when she came out, her car was gone.

A video from a nearby business showed the dark colored car cutting through a parking lot, a move the alleged car thief made after reversing into an officer’s cruiser.

Police took the woman into custody under the I-290 bridge.

Police say the woman was also driving with a suspended license.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)