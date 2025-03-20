WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video from Monday afternoon shows the moment police caught up with a 43-year-old Worcester woman who, investigators say, stole a car.

The woman then drove out in a busy intersection at Harding Street and Quinsigamond Avenue to make a run for it.

A pursuit quickly followed and police ultimately arrested her.

Police say it all started less than a mile away on Sterling Street around 4:30 p.m.

A woman told police she left her car running to pick up her child, and when she came out, her car was gone.

A video from a nearby business showed the dark colored car cutting through a parking lot, a move the alleged car thief made after reversing into an officer’s cruiser.

Police took the woman into custody under the I-290 bridge.

Police say the woman was also driving with a suspended license.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox