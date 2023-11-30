WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman told her story Thursday after she said she fought back against a man accused of trying to break into her apartment armed with two-double edged knives earlier this week.

The Worcester Police Department in a statement said a 32-year-old man from Fitchburg was arrested after officers responded to Gibbs Street early Wednesday morning for a reported break-in in progress.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Sara Kane said the incident started around 3 a.m. She said she heard a loud noise and went to her apartment building’s front door where a Ring camera captured the commotion.

Kane said she fought the man off with a broom, ran back inside and called 911.

“It’s scary,” she said. “At three o’clock in the morning, you’re woken up with banging and you don’t know what it is.”

“I just took the broom and I just pushed him back,” she continued.

Kane said the man grabbed her door and was shaking it.

As police arrived, Kane said she directed them toward the man. She said she activated her buzzer to let police enter the building.

“And they just grabbed him,” she said.

Worcester police said officers found the two double-edged knives on the man’s person while they searched him.

The Fitchburg resident is now facing charges including two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit armed burglary, according to police.

“Their response time was amazing,” Kane said of the police.

Kane said she is thankful she is OK and further reiterated her gratitude for the officers responding to this incident.

In total, she said, it took police about two minutes to arrive on scene after she called 911.

