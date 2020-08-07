Worcester woman facing armed robbery charges after allegedly slashing woman in street

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old woman is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon after she brandished a knife and slashed another woman last week.

Daisy Virella was taken into custody Thursday night during a motor vehicle stop on Main Street after officers developed probable cause connecting her to the investigation, according to a release issued by the department.

Virella is accused of slashing another woman with a knife while she was walking on Cambridge Street around 4:20 a.m. on July 31.

She then allegedly made off with some of the victim’s personal items.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

