Worcester woman plans to buy home after winning $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Sharon Franklin received a one-time payment of $1,000,000 (before taxes). She plans to purchase a home with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Galaxy Newsstand located at 385 Southbridge Street in Auburn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

