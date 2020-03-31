Worcester’s DCU Center being transformed into 250-bed field medical station

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - As state officials prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases, Worcester’s DCU Center is being transformed into a 250-bed field medical station.

Setup at the indoor arena and convention center complex in downtown Worcester is slated to begin on Wednesday, according to city officials.

The federal government approved the DCU Center as a medical station site.

It will be equipped to treat those who are sickened by the coronavirus but not in critical condition, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

UMass Memorial Health Care will run the facility, along with state and local leaders.

The state is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases between April 7 and April 17, Baker said Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were 6,620 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Bay State and 89 deaths.

