WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of families gathered on the green at East Park in Worcester to celebrate the city’s Independence Day fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

“There’s just amazing vendors that come together, we all work really hard To pull off a fantastic event,” said event organizer Ashling Rowan.

The event kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Thursday with food, music, games, and a splash pad.

“To get together again and enjoy some fireworks, yeah, it’s long time needed,” said event attendee Darlyn Moran.

