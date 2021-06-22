WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ever wanted to pay a tab with Monopoly money? Workers at a Worcester’s oldest restaurant says they are game.

At Ralph’s Tavern on Shrewsbury Street, mustachioed men, and women in top hats are looking to get on the board by allowing their patrons to pay with Monopoly money between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It’s a lot of fun. We kind of did it just as a joke and it kind of took off,” said owner Scot Bove. “The Monopoly money can buy hot dogs, entrance fees and enter some raffles, but any alcohol needs to be purchased with regular cash.”

Bove said the tavern hopes to “pass go” and earn a spot on the Worcester themed Monopoly game coming out later this year.

“It’s good for Worcester, it’s good for Shrewsbury Street, it’s good for Ralph’s Tavern,” he said. “It’s taken a life of its own so I don’t know what to expect tomorrow but it’s going to be fun and I’m expecting it to be busy. Hopefully.”

