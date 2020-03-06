Worcester’s Soupman receives donation for Patriots owner Robert Kraft

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man who lost his son to opioids received a donation last week from someone special.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Peter Kelleher’s nonprofit, dedicated to feeding the homeless, to give a donation of $50,000.

“If I didn’t know it was his voice from seeing him on TV I would have thought it was a scam,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher’s nonprofit Support for the Soupman helps feed and clothes the homeless in honor of his late son, who died in 2016.

His son’s death was a tragic loss that helped him decide to dedicate his life to helping those in need.

“I lost my son to opioids on the streets of Maine,” Kelleher said, “and I had to find something to do to help other people, so I started making hot soup and bringing it into the homeless.”

Kelleher said Kraft’s donation will help keep his mobile van, which he uses to drop off the food and clothes across New England, running.

“This is an expensive nonprofit to run,” he said. “We spent a thousand dollars on boots before we came down here this morning.”

Kelleher said keeping his van and nonprofit up and running helps fill a need.

“We need to take care of our neighbors,” he said.

