Worcester’s Walmart to remain closed as city sees more coronavirus cases

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester’s Walmart will remain closed after 58 more workers tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

All 391 employees were tested for the virus since the store closed on Wednesday and 81 workers tested positive, up from 23 earlier in the week, officials said.

The city reported 109 more cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday.

No new positive cases were reported in the police or fire departments, which have a combined 11 positive cases to date.

The number of employees who tested positive at Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Health Care is now 183.

The field hospital at the DCU Center saw 19 new homeless patients and 21 non-homeless people on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)