WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local brewery has launched its first-ever variety pack and is packing three new brews in it to mark the occasion.

Worcester’s Wormtown Brewery announced it’s new “Be You” IPA variety pack this week, as well as plans to release a second pack later in the summer.

In addition to the brewery’s classic “Be Hoppy” West Coast IPA, three new India Pale Ale-style beers will debut with the 12-pack.

According to a press release, the pack will feature “Be Fearless,” a Double IPA sporting an 8% ABV, “Be Wise,” described as a session IPA that is “balanced in flavor and easy to drink,” and “Be Smooth,” billed by the brewery as a “hazy New England IPA with notes of berry and pineapple juice.”

“12 packs are a natural step for any brewery because it’s so popular with consumers,” Wormtown Brewery Owner Dave Fields stated in the release. “For us, we needed to make the idea fun for our entire brewery, because these are hand packed and take a LOT of work! I think our team nailed the concept from design to brands, and especially the beer! Please enjoy and Be Happy that you did.”

The “Be You” variety packs can be found in various package stores as well as the brewery’s taprooms in both Worcester and Patriot Place in Foxborough.

