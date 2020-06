WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police confirmed one of their cruisers was vandalized Tuesday.

Officers did not share an image of the vandalism nor did they comment on the nature of what was done.

It is unclear if an investigation is underway to determine who might be behind the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)