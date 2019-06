WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two baby bunnies found in Waltham are in the care of a wildlife rehabilitator thanks to a quick-thinking work crew.

A crew pulling up a huge stump out of the ground called animal control when they notice two little bunnies roll out of a nest at the base of it, according to a post on Waltham Animal Control’s Facebook page.

