Work halted at construction site outside TD Garden after steel beams crash to ground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Work has been halted at a construction site outside of the TD Garden after a bundle of steel beams fell from a crane on Thursday afternoon.

The beams were hoisted about 40 feet in the air when they suddenly plummeted to the ground, sending workers scrambling to safety below, 7’s Alex Diprato reported.

A truck that was parked at the site along Causeway Street near the famous Bobby Orr statue sustained significant damage.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department announced Friday that Moriarty Construction will be cited for the incident.

JUST IN: Dept of Inspectional Services says they’ve ordered a work stoppage at TD Garden construction site where steel beams fell yesterday. Moriarity Construction will be sited. @7News — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) July 26, 2019

A woman who was passing by the area said the beams fell several stories and sounded “like a bomb” when they hit the ground.

“The load was dangling and all of sudden it let go,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb. It was very loud.”

There were no reported injuries.

The TD Garden closed at the end of June to undergo a multi-week renovation project.

The incident occurred hours after a woman was struck and seriously injured by a piece of falling metal on Atlantic Avenue.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)