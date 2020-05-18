Work in an office? Things will look a lot different when you return

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents who work in an office-type setting can expect a drastically different environment with coronavirus guidelines in place when they return to work in the coming weeks.

Offices across the Commonwealth, excluding those in Boston, will start opening on May 25 under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal,” Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

The state’s Reopening Advisory Board wrote in a 28-page report that businesses should restrict workforce presence in offices to no more than 25 percent of maximum capacity.

Employers are also being urged to let office staffers work from home if possible.

Offices in Boston will be permitted to start reopening on June 1.

Before reopening, businesses must develop a written “COVID-19 Control Plan” outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those who ultimately return to the office can expect to see a compliance attestation poster hanging in their workplace, as well as posters describing the rules for maintaining social distancing, hygiene protocols, cleaning, and disinfecting.

“Businesses are required to sign a poster, attesting that they have completed a COVID-19 control plan,

and post it in an area within the business premises that is visible to employees and visitors,” the board wrote in its report.

The following workplace safety standards will be in place at all businesses, including office buildings.

Social Distancing

All persons, including employees, customers, and vendors should remain at least six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, both inside and outside workplaces

Establish protocols to ensure that employees can practice adequate social distancing

Provide signage for safe social distancing

Require face coverings or masks for all employees

Hygiene Protocols

Provide hand washing capabilities throughout the workplace

Ensure frequent hand washing and ensure adequate supplies

Provide regular sanitization of high touch areas, such as workstations, equipment, screens, doorknobs, restrooms throughout the worksite

Staffing and Operations

Provide training for employees regarding the social distancing and hygiene protocols

Employees who are displaying COVID-19-like symptoms do not report to work

Establish a plan for employees getting ill from COVID-19 at work and a return-to-work plan

Cleaning and Disinfecting

Establish and maintain cleaning protocols specific to the business

When an active employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, cleaning and disinfecting must be performed

Disinfection of all common surfaces must take place at intervals appropriate to said workplace

