NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT is gearing up for critical weekend work, with crews set to work on replacing a bridge on the Mass Pike in Newton.

Officials are warning commuters to expect travel trouble when the Pike reduces to one lane in each direction in Weston and Newton beginning Friday night.

Crews will be demolishing the I-90 bridge, which could delay ambulance response to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

“This is going to be a little more protracted and a little bit more impactful than other events we’ve had but we’ve taken all the usual precautions to plan,” said Scott Goldberg from Mass General Brigham. Goldberg also said the hospital is increasing ambulance availability over the weekend.

“It will be as close to business as usual as we can be and we feel pretty comfortable that we’re as prepared as we can be,” he said.

Newton police said they’re doing everything they can to get ready.

“We are hoping that our neighbors have been listening to the news and seeing the signs that are our there and preparing themselves,” said Lt. Amanda Henrickson of the Newton Police Department.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told 7News Friday that the weekend was chosen to make the process go as smoothly as possible.

But if no one chooses to avoid the Pike, drivers could expect the highway to be bumper-to-bumper.

“We’ve modeled that 100 percent of the people show up, you could see delays up to 2 to 3 hours,” Gulliver said. “It’s a major major impact.”

