The MBTA and commuter rail operator Keolis will run six fewer trains per weekday on the Worcester Line and change times on nearly two dozen other trains starting in May, and the shift will remain in place for several months while crews perform a suite of maintenance projects.

A new schedule, primarily impacting weekday service, will take effect for the Worcester Line from May 2 until some time in October.

The most significant change will eliminate three current inbound trips and three outbound trips each weekday: the 512 that departs Worcester at 10 a.m., the 516 that departs Worcester at noon and the 522 that departs Worcester at 3 p.m. as well as the 507 that leaves South Station at 7:55 a.m., the 511 that leaves South Station at 9:55 a.m. and the 517 that leaves South Station at 12:55 p.m.

Other weekday updates in the new temporary schedule will alter the scheduled departure or arrival time for close to two dozen trips, counting both inbound and outbound.

Those vary in scope with some as minor as a single minute of difference.

On the weekends, the T and Keolis expect no changes to inbound service and a five-minute schedule adjustment to all outbound trains.

Officials said the roughly five months of schedule alterations will allow crews to advance construction work on a Worcester Station improvement project and a high-level platform at Natick Center, work above tracks at Back Bay Station, and install new rail ties between Framingham and Worcester.

