BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has lifted its stop work notice at the South Station tower project after a massive beam plummeted from the building last week and shattered two windows before landing on the 9th floor, officials said.

Work was halted last Thursday after the MBTA’s general manager determined it posed a risk to commuters.

The cause of the falling beam remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)