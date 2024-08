BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are getting set to work on the Massachusetts State House’s golden dome.

It is part of a $20 million restoration project.

Officials said crews will inspect the roof’s standing seams.

The State House’s dome has been gilded in gold twice, initially in 1874 and again in 1997.

