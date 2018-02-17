LITCHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says work to connect 360 homes in Litchfield to a public water system is done after private wells showed elevated levels of chemical contaminants.

The department requested that the nearby Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, fund the waterline connections to the Pennichuck public water system to address groundwater contamination.

The work, which started in 2016, was done as part of an investigation into per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking water.

About 10 miles of water main were installed, with over 11 miles of service lines.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)