‘Work will continue without interruption’: Member of Baker’s cabinet tests positive for COVID-19,

BOSTON (WHDH) - A member of Gov. Charlie Baker’s cabinet has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Secretary Thomas A. Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security was screened for the virus over the weekend and was notified of his positive result on Sunday, according to a statement.

Turco said the EOPSS team has been working remotely since the governor imposed a social distancing advisory.

He has notified all close contact colleagues.

“I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in the office and the public safety community for stepping so seamlessly into new and important roles to protect the Commonwealth’s residents and communities,” he said. “That work will continue without interruption.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)