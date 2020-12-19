Worker critically injured by skid-steer loader while clearing snow in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he got pinned between the arms of a skid-steer loader and one of its tires in Chelmsford on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man yelling from help in an alley behind a multi-unit commercial building on Alpine Lane just before 9 a.m. found the victim pinned, according to police.

The 30-year-old Lowell man was rushed to Lowell General Hospital before being taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The man was working for Romero’s Landscaping and was operating the equipment by himself.

OSHA has been notified and responded to the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

