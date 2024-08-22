STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker died Thursday after part of a quarry wall collapsed onto his excavator, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

The collapse happened near 8 a.m. at an Onyx Corporation quarry in the area of Chocksett Road and Stone Crest Way.

In an emergency meeting roughly three hours later, Sterling Police Chief Sean Gaudette told the town’s select board that authorities first responded after dispatchers received a call “for a victim of a rock slide.”

The DA’s office said crews used camera equipment to assess the scene and “determined there were no signs of life.” The worker who had been operating the excavator was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m., according to the DA’s office.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 11 a.m. and spotted the excavator buried under a massive pile of rocks inside the quarry. Three other excavators were parked nearby.

Elsewhere in the quarry, a group of workers gathered behind a line of yellow caution tape.

“It was a wall or a piece of the ledge or something that fell off the side of the hill and hit the machine the man was driving,” said Terry Heinold, a former owner of the quarry. “That’s all I know.”

“I feel terrible. It’s not a good thing,” Heinold said.

Though a regional technical rescue team responded to Sterling, the team had left the area by midday. Gaudette said officials called in the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration and turned over control of the scene as of around 11 a.m.

Gaudette said crews were working to secure what remained of the quarry wall. The DA’s office said crews were still working as of around 1:30 p.m. to determine whether they could move forward with efforts to retrieve the body of the worker who was killed.

State police detectives also responded to the scene, according to Gaudette

Sterling Select Board Chair Kirsten Newman thanked first responders and said she felt the board needed to meet to discuss earth removal permitting at the quarry where Thursday morning’s incident took place.

“Our hearts are with those involved at this time,” she said.

“This is a tragic event that none of us really want to be reporting on,” said Select Board Vice Chair David Smith.

As Sterling’s governing body, though, Smith said he felt the board should issue a cease and desist order for earth removal work at the quarry.

Smith and Newman together passed the cease and desist order, prohibiting operations at the quarry by Onyx and the quarry’s landowners until the area is deemed safe.

Select Board member Maureen Cranson was not present at the emergency meeting.

“We hope for the best up there at that mine site and we will have more information at a later time,” Newman said.

Onyx in a post on Facebook said it closed all its locations through the weekend. Though Onyx said it plans to resume business on Monday, it was not immediately clear when the quarry may be deemed safe.

