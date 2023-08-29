BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker who was seriously hurt in an accident involving a forklift at Logan Airport Tuesday has died, state police said. 

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. outside Terminal C, where police said part of a forklift appeared to have struck part of a stationary structure before overturning onto its operator. 

Police said the operator, a 51-year-old man from Winthrop, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

State police did not identify the forklift operator but said he works for a sub-contractor that was working for JetBlue. 

A spokesperson for Massport in a separate statement said there were no aircraft in the area at the time of this incident. 

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

