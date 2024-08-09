BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker died after a fall at a Boston construction site Friday, police said.

A Boston police spokesperson said the incident happened near 12:45 p.m. in the area of 219 Tremont Street. Emergency crews responded and the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to police, officials said OSHA personnel were on scene after the worker fell from the building.

Boston police said the scene remained active as of around 1:45 p.m. and an investigation was ongoing.

SKY7-HD was over the area near 2:15 p.m. and saw emergency crews gathered along Tremont Street. Police had part of the the road blocked off with caution tape.

Boston police did not identify the worker who died and did not share information about how they fell. A spokesperson for OSHA confirmed the agency was aware of the incident and investigating.

Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt addressed the incident in a letter to the campus community Friday afternoon, saying “Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy.”

“We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities.” Bernhardt said.

Bernhardt said the incident happened near the listed address of Emerson’s Cutler Majestic Theatre. While the investigation into the incident continued Bernhardt directed anyone in need of support toward a series of campus resources.

