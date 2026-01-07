DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker who fell from a roof in Danvers Wednesday morning has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, around 8:15 a.m., police responded to Briarwood Drive in Danvers for reports of someone that had fallen from a roof.

The worker, who was employed by a Salem, New Hampshire-based roofing company, was taken to Beverley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)