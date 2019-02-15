Worker dies following construction accident in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker has died while working on a site in Salem, police say.

Salem police confirm that a 30-year-old North Attleborough man died following a construction accident Friday behind the Knights of Columbus building on Washington Square.

It is not clear what caused the man’s death.

Officials are on scene investigating.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has not commented on the incident

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)