Worker dies in accident at Vermont interstate rest area

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are investigating a construction accident that killed a worker who was helping to repave the rest area at the Interstate 91 welcome center in Guilford.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound welcome center just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that the worker, 52-year-old Eric Streeter of Putney, was struck by a piece of construction equipment. Streeter was taken to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was planned.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)