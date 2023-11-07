CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge say a worker died of their injuries Tuesday morning after an incident involving an electrocution.

The Cambridge Police Department said its officers found the worker as they arrived at Bent Street while responding to the AT&T building for a “call involving an electrocution” around 8:50 a.m.

“CPR was performed and the patient was transported to a hospital and did not survive their injuries,” a department spokesperson stated in a news release.

